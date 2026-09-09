Political Rifts Unveiled: Harsh Words Ignite Controversy Among Senior Leaders

Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj criticized the derogatory language used by Minister SS Mallikarjun and BJP leader BP Harish, calling for action from party high commands. The fallout sparked a broader discourse on political conduct and resource management, with implications for inter-party relations and leadership integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:21 IST
Political Rifts Unveiled: Harsh Words Ignite Controversy Among Senior Leaders
Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke of recent political exchanges, Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj has called out Minister SS Mallikarjun and BJP leader BP Harish for their use of vitriolic language. Basavaraj expressed his dissatisfaction with what he described as improper conduct from senior political figures, which he believes sets a poor example for younger politicians.

Basavaraj urged media outlets to spotlight such behavior, arguing that public exposure is crucial in holding leaders accountable. He criticized both Mallikarjun and Harish for their actions, emphasizing the need for both party leaderships to take decisive action. Basavaraj lamented the personal nature of the criticisms, calling for political discourse to remain within professional boundaries.

The MLA also addressed the Bhadra reservoir water dispute, claiming mismanagement by the district officials. He called for a discussion with government ministers regarding resource allocation, highlighting that recent water policies have disadvantaged his constituency. Basavaraj’s statements come amid heightened tensions following an exchange of accusations between the two leaders over water resource distribution.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026