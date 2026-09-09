Political Rifts Unveiled: Harsh Words Ignite Controversy Among Senior Leaders

In a sharp rebuke of recent political exchanges, Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj has called out Minister SS Mallikarjun and BJP leader BP Harish for their use of vitriolic language. Basavaraj expressed his dissatisfaction with what he described as improper conduct from senior political figures, which he believes sets a poor example for younger politicians.

Basavaraj urged media outlets to spotlight such behavior, arguing that public exposure is crucial in holding leaders accountable. He criticized both Mallikarjun and Harish for their actions, emphasizing the need for both party leaderships to take decisive action. Basavaraj lamented the personal nature of the criticisms, calling for political discourse to remain within professional boundaries.

The MLA also addressed the Bhadra reservoir water dispute, claiming mismanagement by the district officials. He called for a discussion with government ministers regarding resource allocation, highlighting that recent water policies have disadvantaged his constituency. Basavaraj’s statements come amid heightened tensions following an exchange of accusations between the two leaders over water resource distribution.