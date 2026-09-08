BJP MLA Accuses Karnataka Minister of Abusive Conduct Amid Water Crisis Debate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA BP Harish has leveled serious allegations against Karnataka Mines and Horticulture Minister, and Davangere District In-Charge Minister, SS Mallikarjun, accusing him of using profane language. This alleged incident occurred when local farmers approached the minister to discuss the release of water from the Bhadra reservoir for irrigation purposes.

According to Harish, farmers from the Harihar region were urged to meet the minister following his own advice, which reportedly incited a derogatory outburst from Mallikarjun. Harish claims the situation escalated when the Chief Minister had earlier ordered a halt on irrigation water usage, quickly leading to tensions.

Furthermore, Harish plans to follow BJP protocols by consulting state and district leaders about the matter, firmly expressing that this isn't an isolated event. In response, the BJP's Karnataka President, BY Vijayendra, condemned the minister's actions, promising steadfast support for Harish amidst these accusations.