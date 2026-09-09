Chidambaram Slams Electoral Roll Revision Amidst Concerns Over Mass Deletions

Congress leader P Chidambaram criticizes the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, labeling it flawed and unconstitutional. He highlights the deletion of notable figures from voter lists and questions the process's linkage to illegal immigration. Amid appeals and discrepancies, he calls for an overhaul of the system to ensure fair voting rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:07 IST
Chidambaram Slams Electoral Roll Revision Amidst Concerns Over Mass Deletions
Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a staunch critique of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has denounced the process, calling it flawed and unconstitutional. Chidambaram's remarks come amid significant concerns over widespread deletions from voter lists, including notable figures like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and Professor C.N.R. Rao.

Chidambaram minced no words in questioning the role of the Election Commission, asserting that the onus of validating an adult citizen's eligibility to vote should lie with the Commission without requiring individuals to prove their place of birth. He strongly opposed the notion that mass deletions could be attributed to illegal immigration, terming it 'laughable' and 'farcical.'

As the controversy unfolds, Chidambaram pointed to an alarming statistic: 13.30 crore names have been deleted across three phases of the exercise. He raised concerns about the lengthy appeals process in states like West Bengal, where a high percentage of reinstated names suggests initial errors. With mounting political pressure and calls for reform, the debate on electoral integrity intensifies.

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