Deadly Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Shopping Center
A Russian drone strike targeted a shopping center in Sumy, Ukraine, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported the incident on Telegram, mentioning a subsequent fire and warning that the death toll might increase.
In the latest escalation of tensions, a Russian drone strike has devastated a shopping center in Sumy, a northern city in Ukraine.
The attack claimed the life of one person and left others wounded, according to Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov.
Hryhorov conveyed the details of the tragic event through a Telegram post, where he also mentioned a fire outbreak and cautioned that the number of fatalities could rise.