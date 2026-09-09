DBS Bank Pulled into 1MDB Scandal with Billion-Dollar Lawsuit

DBS Bank faces a massive lawsuit demanding S$1.298 billion in damages, reportedly connected to the notorious 1MDB scandal. The Singaporean bank revealed the legal action on Wednesday, stating the lawsuit is from liquidators representing four companies.

The plaintiffs include BlackRock Commodities (Global) and Platinum Global Luxury Services, who have yet to comment on the matter. DBS, Southeast Asia's largest lender, has staunchly denied the allegations and is prepared to contest the claim vigorously. The bank has stated that it has made no financial provisions for this lawsuit.

This lawsuit is part of broader efforts to retrieve funds from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a case where U.S. investigators allege $4.5 billion was stolen in a widespread global scheme. Until now, DBS had not been implicated in the scandal, based on the bank's statement.