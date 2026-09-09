DBS Bank Pulled into 1MDB Scandal with Billion-Dollar Lawsuit

DBS Bank is facing a lawsuit for S$1.298 billion linked to the 1MDB scandal. Claimants, led by liquidators of four companies, are pursuing damages. DBS vehemently denies allegations and has made no provisions for the lawsuit. The legal action is part of ongoing efforts to recover diverted 1MDB funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:15 IST
DBS Bank Pulled into 1MDB Scandal with Billion-Dollar Lawsuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

DBS Bank faces a massive lawsuit demanding S$1.298 billion in damages, reportedly connected to the notorious 1MDB scandal. The Singaporean bank revealed the legal action on Wednesday, stating the lawsuit is from liquidators representing four companies.

The plaintiffs include BlackRock Commodities (Global) and Platinum Global Luxury Services, who have yet to comment on the matter. DBS, Southeast Asia's largest lender, has staunchly denied the allegations and is prepared to contest the claim vigorously. The bank has stated that it has made no financial provisions for this lawsuit.

This lawsuit is part of broader efforts to retrieve funds from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a case where U.S. investigators allege $4.5 billion was stolen in a widespread global scheme. Until now, DBS had not been implicated in the scandal, based on the bank's statement.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026