Political Strife and Unresolved Controversies in Nandigram

West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar criticizes the lack of development in Nandigram, calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to retain the constituency. Rebel TMC faction voices willingness to stand down if she runs. Upcoming by-elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Assam announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:29 IST
Political Strife and Unresolved Controversies in Nandigram
West Bengal Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tensions continue to simmer in West Bengal as Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar openly criticized the state government's alleged inaction in Nandigram. According to Sarkar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should not have abandoned the constituency, citing no meaningful development has taken place under her leadership there.

The contentious by-elections in West Bengal see Congress committed to contesting all seats, with party details pending internal discussion. Sarkar highlighted that the current state government has disparaged the people of Bengal, underscoring growing dissatisfaction with the authorities.

Amid the political storm, rebel Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta announced that dissident groups would refrain from presenting a candidate against Banerjee if she decides to run in Nandigram. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has laid out the schedule for upcoming polls in key states, ensuring a tightly managed voting process.

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