Sabalenka Dominates Pegula in U.S. Open Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka delivered a commanding performance against Jessica Pegula, winning 7-5, 6-2 in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Thursday. Despite Pegula's previous victory over the Belarusian in Berlin, Sabalenka dominated the match, leaving no room for doubt about her prowess on the court.

Pegula managed to keep pace with Sabalenka in the early phases at Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, once the world number one found her rhythm, her powerful play quickly overwhelmed Pegula, showcasing a relentless offensive that left Pegula with limited options.

The defeat extends Pegula's quest for her first Grand Slam title, as Sabalenka advances to her fourth consecutive U.S. Open final. While disappointed, Pegula acknowledged the skill level of her opponent, noting, "I'm honestly not that upset, because I don't really think there was much I could have done today."