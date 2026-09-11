Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: Vice President's Covert Journey to Europe

In a diplomatically sensitive move, Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim visited Italy to attend a forum on democracy. Her presence, alongside Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, marked a significant show of diplomatic outreach amid stern criticisms from China.

The Ventotene Conference for Freedom and Democracy, attended by Hsiao and Lin, highlighted Taiwan's ongoing efforts to extend its diplomatic engagements globally. This strategic outreach to Europe comes amidst a backdrop of Taiwan-China relations, with China continuing to assert its claims over the island.

Despite Beijing's vocal objections, Italy and the European Union carefully managed this diplomatic encounter, notably omitting meetings with top Italian officials. This visit underscores Taiwan's strategic emphasis on strengthening ties with Europe, a region with its own complex relations with China.