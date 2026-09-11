U.S. Rate Hike Fears Weigh on China and Hong Kong Markets

China and Hong Kong stock markets faced declines on Friday, ending the week on a lower trajectory. Investors showed caution amid low trading volumes, while the growing anticipation of further U.S. interest rate hikes intensified the risk-off sentiment.

The prospect of more aggressive interest rate adjustments by the U.S. Federal Reserve loomed large over the market, stifling investor enthusiasm and contributing to the tepid trading environment.

Currency exchange remained steady, with the U.S. dollar valued at 6.7097 Chinese yuan renminbi at the close of the trading session.