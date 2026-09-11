Power Players in the Spotlight: Trump and Musk Open Their War Chests for 2026 Midterms

Just weeks ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, prominent Republican figures Donald Trump and Elon Musk have commenced substantial financial backing in a bid to retain control of Congress. The duo is making strategic investments in television advertising and voter mobilization to bolster Republican positions as campaign pressures mount.

A key focus includes ad spending across battleground states alongside initiatives to drive voter turnout in these crucial zones. With the possibility of Democrats gaining ground, Trump's and Musk's financial contributions have become pivotal in maintaining a competitive edge in tightly contested races.

Their strategy includes launching a new political action committee, 'No Going Back,' alongside their main fundraising arms, to strategically channel funds and maximize their campaign's impact without diluting their resources elsewhere. Strategies include using a new PAC name to neutralize potential voter biases associated with Trump's brand.