El-Sisi Joins Key Leaders for 18th BRICS Summit in India

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India under its 2026 chairship. The summit focuses on resilience, innovation, and cooperation, with major global leaders attending. It marks a significant platform for emerging economies to advance global South interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:57 IST
El-Sisi Joins Key Leaders for 18th BRICS Summit in India
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives in India for 18th BRICS Summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi touched down in New Delhi on Friday, joining a robust assembly of global leaders attending the 18th BRICS Summit. Set to take place on September 12 and 13, the summit is hosted by India, which assumes the chairship of the influential bloc for 2026.

El-Sisi was received at the airport by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, marking the start of an event that sees the convergence of significant political figures, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Under the guiding theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,' the summit underscores development, sustainability, and innovation as focal areas. BRICS continues to serve as a critical platform for major emerging economies to discuss issues related to the global South, covering sectors such as finance, technology, and trade.

Currently comprising 11 member countries, the BRICS collective represents a substantial portion of global demographics and economy, with 49.5% of the world population and 40% of the worldwide GDP.

As global economic fragmentation and geopolitical uncertainties loom, India's leadership aims to foster cooperation across development, climate action, and technology within BRICS, while advocating for reforms in global institutions and strengthening cooperation mechanisms during its 2026 Chairship.

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