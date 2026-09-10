ED Raids on Karnataka Minister Spark Political Storm: Congress Accuses BJP of Vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate conducted consecutive searches at Minister Satish Jarkiholi's residence in Karnataka, linking them to alleged illegal foreign investments. The Congress accuses the BJP of orchestrating a political vendetta, with leaders asserting the united stance of the state's government amidst claims of destabilization attempts by central authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids for the second day in a row at the residence of Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi and other related locations in Belagavi, allegedly probing illegal foreign investments.
Among the searched locations were Jarkiholi's Gokak residence, where his wife and daughter, MP Priyanka Jarkiholi were present, the home of family member Y Manjunath in Belagavi, and the dwelling of Girish Sonawalkar, believed to be a close associate of the minister. The raid also extended to Jarkiholi's private secretary, Malagouda Patil. Officials apprehended financial records from Jarkiholi’s accountants, Pradeep Kumar Indy and Saidappa Gadadi, along with a printer and documents.
District Congress leader Sadanand Danganavar criticized the BJP for employing the ED against Congress figures, describing it as an unprovoked political attack intended to destabilize the state's leadership. Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Minister Priyank Kharge labeled the ED's actions as 'politically motivated,' arguing a trend of the raids targeting Opposition leaders.
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