BRS Lawmakers Clash with Telangana Police Sparks Outcry

In a significant turmoil at the Telangana Assembly, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmakers, led by former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, have officially filed complaints against the state's police force. They allege high-handedness and physical assault during a protest marking the Congress government's 1,000 days of unfulfilled promises.

The encounter reportedly turned aggressive when BRS members, wearing black shirts to symbolize their dissent, were barred entry to the legislative house. Police intervention escalated into a physical confrontation, leading lawmakers to seek redress from the National Commission for Women and the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi.

Reddy, accompanied by fellow legislators Kova Lakshmi and Sunita Laxma Reddy, described how the clash reflected systemic issues and called for accountability from senior police officials. The delegation urged independent inquiries into the matter, questioning biased law enforcement and the lack of action against threats directed at key leaders.