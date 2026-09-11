Houthis Seize Critical Shipping Passage Amid Middle East Tensions

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have strategically taken control of the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital global shipping pathway, as confirmed by Yemeni government sources on Friday. This maneuver threatens to disrupt global oil supplies and escalate Middle East tensions.

The move also extends Iranian influence and could significantly impact the United States by offering Tehran a critical advantage, potentially driving a surge in oil prices. Diplomatic efforts among stakeholders, including Iran and Gulf states, continue in Oman to address safe commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a related development, satellite imagery revealed smoke near Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, vital for redirecting crude exports from Hormuz. The conflict has led to a decline in Saudi crude supply and a spike in global oil prices. Saudi Arabia seeks U.S. military support while Yemeni forces plan counterstrikes against Houthi advances.