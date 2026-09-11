Houthis Advance: Pivotal Control over Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Yemen's Houthis have seized the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, tightening control over a critical shipping route. The move potentially empowers Iran in its ongoing conflict with the U.S., posing a broader geopolitical threat. Saudi Arabia faces challenges in maintaining crude supply routes, as global oil prices rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:47 IST
Houthis Advance: Pivotal Control over Bab el-Mandeb Strait
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In a significant development, Yemen’s Houthi forces have captured the island of Perim within the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to Yemeni government sources. This strategic seizure could provide Iran, an ally to the Houthis, leverage in its longstanding conflict with the United States. This geopolitical maneuver threatens to impact global oil routes, escalating tensions across the Middle East region.

The Houthis’ control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could see Iran exert greater influence by limiting crucial oil transit corridors, coinciding with ongoing closures in the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, oil prices surge, further strained by Saudi Arabia’s reliance on the Red Sea route amidst regional instability.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s internationally recognized government plans a counter-offensive along the Red Sea coast to reclaim territory lost to the Houthis. Despite calls by Saudi Arabia for U.S. intervention, President Trump has denied immediate military action against the Houthi forces, opting instead for diplomatic measures amid rising regional tensions.

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