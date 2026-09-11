Houthis Tighten Grip on Bab el-Mandeb: Strategic Implications in Middle East Conflict

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces have taken control of the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping route, intensifying the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to Yemeni government sources cited by Reuters.

This development follows the withdrawal of Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces from Perim and the mainland Red Sea coastal town of Dhubab. The Houthis' strategic positioning could provide Iran with a significant advantage over the U.S., potentially affecting oil prices and geopolitical dynamics.

Satellite imagery has shown smoke near Saudi Arabia's vital East-West oil pipeline, further raising tensions. While Saudi Arabia has not confirmed this incident, the conflict's escalation has already impacted oil supply and heightened regional instability.