Houthis Tighten Grip on Bab el-Mandeb: Strategic Implications in Middle East Conflict

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have seized the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a pivotal global shipping route. This move, part of a larger escalation backed by Iran, could reshape dynamics in the Middle East conflict, potentially impacting global oil prices and Saudi Arabia's crude exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:25 IST
Houthis Tighten Grip on Bab el-Mandeb: Strategic Implications in Middle East Conflict
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Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces have taken control of the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping route, intensifying the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to Yemeni government sources cited by Reuters.

This development follows the withdrawal of Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces from Perim and the mainland Red Sea coastal town of Dhubab. The Houthis' strategic positioning could provide Iran with a significant advantage over the U.S., potentially affecting oil prices and geopolitical dynamics.

Satellite imagery has shown smoke near Saudi Arabia's vital East-West oil pipeline, further raising tensions. While Saudi Arabia has not confirmed this incident, the conflict's escalation has already impacted oil supply and heightened regional instability.

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