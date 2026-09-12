Trump Accuses Iran of Saudi Pipeline Attack

U.S. President Donald Trump has pointed the finger at Iran for a drone attack that impacted Saudi Arabia's critical East-West pipeline, causing it to shut down temporarily.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Trump asserted, "I think they are, probably they are," when questioned about Iran's involvement in the attack on the vital oil conduit.

The allegations add to the growing tensions between the United States, Iran, and their respective allies as the geopolitical landscape in the region continues to evolve.