Bulgaria is investigating a fire at a weapons storage facility operated by EMCO, with the possibility of sabotage being considered. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev indicated that the incident might be linked to a previous fire at another EMCO facility in August.

Footage broadcasted locally showed the blaze illuminating the night sky near Tsareva Livada, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. This incident closely follows an explosion at another EMCO depot in western Bulgaria. Demerdzhiev confirmed that the fire is now under control, with investigations ongoing.

Authorities are reviewing past incidents involving EMCO and other companies for possible connections. EMCO CEO Emilian Gebrev has been previously targeted by alleged Russian operatives. Bulgarian prosecutors are looking into potential ties between these incidents and broader geopolitical tensions.