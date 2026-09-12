Blaze at Bulgarian Weapons Depot Sparks Sabotage Fears

Bulgaria is probing the cause of a fire at an EMCO weapons storage site amid potential sabotage links to past incidents. No injuries were reported. The fire follows a recent explosion at another EMCO facility. Authorities suspect possible interference and historical ties to Russian operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 15:44 IST
Blaze at Bulgarian Weapons Depot Sparks Sabotage Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bulgaria is investigating a fire at a weapons storage facility operated by EMCO, with the possibility of sabotage being considered. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev indicated that the incident might be linked to a previous fire at another EMCO facility in August.

Footage broadcasted locally showed the blaze illuminating the night sky near Tsareva Livada, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. This incident closely follows an explosion at another EMCO depot in western Bulgaria. Demerdzhiev confirmed that the fire is now under control, with investigations ongoing.

Authorities are reviewing past incidents involving EMCO and other companies for possible connections. EMCO CEO Emilian Gebrev has been previously targeted by alleged Russian operatives. Bulgarian prosecutors are looking into potential ties between these incidents and broader geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

Rethinking Global Tourism: How Local Value, Smart Data and Circularity Can Drive Development

Can Life Skills and Digital Training Unlock Better Futures for Nigeria’s Adolescent Girls?

Building a Resilient Thu Duc: How Coordinated Investment Could Lift GVA 65 Percent by 2040

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026