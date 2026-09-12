Trump Signals Swift Trade Resolution: Canada Deal on the Horizon

In a pivotal moment for U.S-Canada relations, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Canada is enthusiastic about reaching a trade deal with the United States imminently.

Speaking to the press after his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin, Trump reiterated his grievances about the treatment of American farmers by Canada, emphasizing that Canadian tariffs are unjust.

He confidently suggested that an agreement could be in the works shortly, asserting, "You'll probably see a deal with Canada fairly soon." This represents a significant step forward amid ongoing negotiations between the two nations.