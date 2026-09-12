Trump Signals Swift Trade Resolution: Canada Deal on the Horizon

President Donald​ Trump indicated that Canada is eager to finalize a trade agreement with the United States. He emphasized the unfair treatment of U.S. farmers by Canada due to tariffs. Trump expressed optimism that a trade deal could materialize soon, following discussions in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 15:34 IST
Trump Signals Swift Trade Resolution: Canada Deal on the Horizon
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In a pivotal moment for U.S-Canada relations, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Canada is enthusiastic about reaching a trade deal with the United States imminently.

Speaking to the press after his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin, Trump reiterated his grievances about the treatment of American farmers by Canada, emphasizing that Canadian tariffs are unjust.

He confidently suggested that an agreement could be in the works shortly, asserting, "You'll probably see a deal with Canada fairly soon." This represents a significant step forward amid ongoing negotiations between the two nations.

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