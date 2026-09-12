Boeing Secures Tentative Deal with Engineering Union: A Milestone for Wage Growth

Boeing has reached a tentative contract agreement with its engineering union after an earlier proposal was overwhelmingly rejected. The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) members could see a wage increase of 10% by mid-October, if the deal is ratified.

The new four-year contract includes further wage hikes of 4% and merit-based bonuses from 2027 through 2030, as well as changes to work-from-home policies and overtime for professional unit members. SPEEA members had prioritized higher wage increases in their demands.

With the contract's expiration looming, a finalized deal is crucial to avoid a potential strike. Boeing relies heavily on SPEEA's expertise to proceed with its delayed 737 MAX 10 and 777-9 jet certifications.