Boeing Secures Tentative Deal with Engineering Union: A Milestone for Wage Growth

Boeing and its engineering union have reached a tentative contract agreement, enhancing wage terms after a previously rejected offer. If ratified, the deal includes substantial pay raises and policy changes, aiming to improve conditions for SPEEA members. A finalized agreement is crucial to avoid a strike and support Boeing's upcoming projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 07:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 07:37 IST
Boeing Secures Tentative Deal with Engineering Union: A Milestone for Wage Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing has reached a tentative contract agreement with its engineering union after an earlier proposal was overwhelmingly rejected. The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) members could see a wage increase of 10% by mid-October, if the deal is ratified.

The new four-year contract includes further wage hikes of 4% and merit-based bonuses from 2027 through 2030, as well as changes to work-from-home policies and overtime for professional unit members. SPEEA members had prioritized higher wage increases in their demands.

With the contract's expiration looming, a finalized deal is crucial to avoid a potential strike. Boeing relies heavily on SPEEA's expertise to proceed with its delayed 737 MAX 10 and 777-9 jet certifications.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI-Driven Digital Twins Could Reshape Hospitality, but Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key

Antibiotic Free Materials Could Change How Health Systems Fight Resistant Infections

When Economic Freedom and Bank Credit Deepen Africa’s Income Divide

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026