Entertainment Spotlight: Tales of Triumph and Resolve Amid Stars and Stage

The latest entertainment headlines highlight Iranian director Ali Asgari's film debut 'A Bit of Light' at Venice, Russell Crowe's music documentary, Sylvester Stallone’s journey in 'I Play Rocky', Celine Dion's Paris concert return, and K-pop superstar Lisa's documentary. Additionally, Michael Kors showcased his latest collection in New York, and Canal+ joined LaLiga in an anti-piracy pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 18:29 IST
Entertainment Spotlight: Tales of Triumph and Resolve Amid Stars and Stage
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Iranian director Ali Asgari presented his poignant drama 'A Bit of Light' at the Venice Film Festival, weaving a narrative of despair and resilience inspired by socio-political turmoil. The film follows a disillusioned doctor finding hope amidst personal adversities.

Russell Crowe, celebrated for his acting prowess, unveiled 'What Love Builds', a documentary charting his profound, lifelong connection with music, premiered at Venice. The feature explores Crowe's creative journey, driven by a constant inquiry into his artistic preferences.

Sylvester Stallone's real-life journey parallels his iconic Rocky Balboa character, a theme explored in Peter Farrelly's 'I Play Rocky' premiering at TIFF. Stallone’s tale of gritty perseverance continues to inspire. Meanwhile, Celine Dion reclaims the stage in Paris, marking a triumphant return post-health setbacks.

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