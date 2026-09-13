World News Briefs: Global Tensions and Alliances

International tensions are heating up with fresh reports of an attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over global oil supplies. The UKMTO reported a projectile hit the vessel, leading to an evacuation by local authorities.

In Asia, leaders from India and China are engaging in diplomatic talks to boost business connections, aiming to repair relations strained by border disputes. The BRICS summit marked Xi Jinping's first visit to India in seven years, highlighting regional cooperation.

A tragedy unfolded at sea as an Indonesian passenger vessel capsized in the Java Sea, leaving 129 passengers missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as officials strive to find more survivors from the ill-fated ship.