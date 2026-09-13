Sweden at a Crossroads: Election Could Propel Far-Right into Power

Sweden's closely watched election sees the country standing at a pivotal moment. With the potential for the far-right Sweden Democrats to enter government, the election outcome could shift Sweden away from its liberal roots. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson gains ground against rival Magdalena Andersson amid debates on immigration and national identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 18:30 IST
Sweden at a Crossroads: Election Could Propel Far-Right into Power
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Sweden stands on the brink of a significant political shift as voters head to the polls in a closely contested election that could see the far-right Sweden Democrats entering government for the first time. The centre-left opposition, led by Magdalena Andersson, holds a slim lead over the right-wing bloc currently in power, according to recent opinion polls.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has been trailing for most of his four-year tenure but has narrowed the gap in the final days of the campaign. Kristersson's plans to include the Sweden Democrats in the government have sparked concerns about civil liberties and the integration of immigrants, amidst a rising trend of populist, anti-migrant politics gaining traction across Europe.

As polling stations open across Sweden, including in socioeconomically deprived regions like Rinkeby, voters express mixed reactions. Among them are fears of increased marginalization of immigrant communities, emphasized by policies like the abolishment of permanent residency for refugees. The outcome of this election could significantly reshape Sweden’s political landscape and have broader implications for EU governance.

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