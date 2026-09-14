Historic Showdowns: Unveiling the U.S. Open Men's Singles Champions

The U.S. Open, rich in history, has witnessed a spectrum of outstanding champions since its inception in 1881. This meticulous compilation tracks the men's singles victors over the decades, offering a fascinating glimpse into the rivalries and athletic excellence that define the tournament.

A standout championship was Alexander Zverev's dominant win over Ben Shelton in 2026, concluding with a 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 scoreline. This significant triumph marks Zverev's ascending trajectory in the global tennis arena.

From the legendary Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to the relentless Novak Djokovic, these athletes have not only claimed titles but have also shaped the landscape of tennis with their unparalleled skill and tenacity, leaving a legacy for future generations.