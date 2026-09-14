Alexander Zverev: Dominating the Tennis World with Second Grand Slam Win

Alexander Zverev added another feather to his cap by claiming his second Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. The German tennis star triumphed over American Ben Shelton with set scores of 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in a riveting final match.

Zverev, aged 29 and currently the second-ranked player in the ATP rankings, has now won two major titles, having also clinched the French Open in 2026. His recent victory reaffirms his position as a formidable force on the world tennis stage.

Born and raised in Germany, Zverev has demonstrated extraordinary talent throughout his career, consistently challenging the boundaries of the sport and establishing himself among the elite in men's tennis.