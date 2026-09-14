Alexander Zverev: Dominating the Tennis World with Second Grand Slam Win

Alexander Zverev secured his second Grand Slam title by defeating eighth seed Ben Shelton at the U.S. Open final. The 29-year-old German, currently ranked second in the ATP rankings, also won the French Open in 2026. His victory highlights his ongoing success in the tennis world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 03:29 IST
Alexander Zverev: Dominating the Tennis World with Second Grand Slam Win
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev added another feather to his cap by claiming his second Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. The German tennis star triumphed over American Ben Shelton with set scores of 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in a riveting final match.

Zverev, aged 29 and currently the second-ranked player in the ATP rankings, has now won two major titles, having also clinched the French Open in 2026. His recent victory reaffirms his position as a formidable force on the world tennis stage.

Born and raised in Germany, Zverev has demonstrated extraordinary talent throughout his career, consistently challenging the boundaries of the sport and establishing himself among the elite in men's tennis.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026