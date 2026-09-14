Opposition Questions Exclusion from BRICS Summit Amid Diplomatic Fervor

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad raised concerns on Monday over the absence of Chief Ministers from opposition-ruled states at the BRICS summit in New Delhi. He contends that their exclusion signals the BJP's 'anti-democratic mindset', as states led by non-BJP parties were not invited to the event, potentially undermining democratic foundations.

Prasad's remarks emerged as India played host to the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, assembling leaders and senior officials from BRICS member nations and partner countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was actively involved in the summit, participating in crucial sessions and bilateral talks with several visiting heads of state.

Amongst his diplomatic endeavors, PM Modi convened with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Continuing over the weekend, Modi met with leaders including Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed Ali and Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim, as well as held significant discussions with China’s President Xi Jinping.

The summit's key discussions revolved around global governance and multilateralism. Furthermore, Modi was part of the 'Bharat Innovates' exhibition visit and took part in a collective photo session and tree planting initiative with his BRICS counterparts.

On the concluding day, PM Modi delivered a speech on fostering 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' to achieve inclusive global growth. He also engaged in dialogues with leaders from Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Egypt, South Africa, and Burundi, wrapping up the summit with meetings with Nigeria’s and Uganda’s Vice-Presidents.