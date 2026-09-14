Khera Critiques BRICS Summit Outcomes: Missed Opportunities in Geopolitical Dialogues

In a scathing assessment of the 18th BRICS Summit outcomes, Congress MP Pawan Khera voiced strong objections regarding the absence of substantial discussions on pivotal strategic and geopolitical matters. Speaking to ANI, Khera criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting that core issues went unaddressed.

Khera specifically targeted the language of the New Delhi Declaration, criticizing its failure to directly name Pakistan in relation to terror incidents and West Asia tensions. He questioned whether India's core concerns, such as those involving Ladakh and Arunachal, were part of bilateral talks and expressed disappointment over unresolved status quos.

Further, Khera spotlighted India's economic interests, challenging the benefits accrued from BRICS amidst China's dominance. Despite the Declaration being termed a diplomatic achievement for India, Khera advocated for introspection on India's trade position within BRICS sans China. He urged for sustained, direct dialogue over joint statements, citing the continued struggle against terrorism and regional challenges.