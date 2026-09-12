Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed blame at globalist strategies from Western elites for recent political developments in Europe. This includes the far-right electoral win in a German state election.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to India, Putin refrained from making direct comments on the AfD party's triumph in Saxony-Anhalt but emphasized that it stemmed from systemic errors by Western globalists in political, security, and economic arenas.

The Russian leader's remarks underscore ongoing tensions and disagreements between Russia and Western nations over their global strategies and implications.