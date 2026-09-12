Putin Blames Europe's Woes on Western Globalists

Russian President Vladimir Putin attributed recent European events, like the far-right election victory in Germany, to systemic errors by Western globalists. Speaking from India, Putin refrained from commenting directly on the AfD's success but criticized Western elites for the current state of affairs in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 03:15 IST
Putin Blames Europe's Woes on Western Globalists
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed blame at globalist strategies from Western elites for recent political developments in Europe. This includes the far-right electoral win in a German state election.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to India, Putin refrained from making direct comments on the AfD party's triumph in Saxony-Anhalt but emphasized that it stemmed from systemic errors by Western globalists in political, security, and economic arenas.

The Russian leader's remarks underscore ongoing tensions and disagreements between Russia and Western nations over their global strategies and implications.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI-Driven Digital Twins Could Reshape Hospitality, but Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key

Antibiotic Free Materials Could Change How Health Systems Fight Resistant Infections

When Economic Freedom and Bank Credit Deepen Africa’s Income Divide

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026