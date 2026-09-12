Putin Blames Europe's Woes on Western Globalists
Russian President Vladimir Putin attributed recent European events, like the far-right election victory in Germany, to systemic errors by Western globalists. Speaking from India, Putin refrained from commenting directly on the AfD's success but criticized Western elites for the current state of affairs in Europe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed blame at globalist strategies from Western elites for recent political developments in Europe. This includes the far-right electoral win in a German state election.
Speaking to reporters during his visit to India, Putin refrained from making direct comments on the AfD party's triumph in Saxony-Anhalt but emphasized that it stemmed from systemic errors by Western globalists in political, security, and economic arenas.
The Russian leader's remarks underscore ongoing tensions and disagreements between Russia and Western nations over their global strategies and implications.