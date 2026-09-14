NATO Allies Ready to Counter Russia's Hybrid Threats
NATO is fully equipped to address any hybrid attacks from Russia, should they arise, according to Secretary General Mark Rutte. Emphasizing unity among allies, Rutte reassures that various strategic countermeasures, though not always visible, are available to ensure robust defense against such threats.
NATO allies have numerous strategies in place to counter potential hybrid attacks from Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated during a press conference in Brussels on Monday.
Addressing concerns over potential division among allies, Rutte confidently affirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the unified stance of NATO member countries. "We have all response options ready when it comes to hybrids," Rutte declared.
Rutte emphasized that while the strategic measures may not always be publicized, they reflect the comprehensive defensive planning designed to counteract hybrid threats effectively.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Escalate in Russia's Belgorod: Civilians Caught in Crossfire
-
Diplomacy over Dominance: Denmark and the U.S. in Arctic Negotiations
-
Chancellor Merz Calls for Unity in Europe's Crucial Times
-
Escalating Tensions: Putin's Desperate Measures
-
Russian Drone Recovered by Polish Military on Baltic Coast