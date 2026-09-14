NATO Allies Ready to Counter Russia's Hybrid Threats

NATO is fully equipped to address any hybrid attacks from Russia, should they arise, according to Secretary General Mark Rutte. Emphasizing unity among allies, Rutte reassures that various strategic countermeasures, though not always visible, are available to ensure robust defense against such threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:53 IST
NATO Allies Ready to Counter Russia's Hybrid Threats

NATO allies have numerous strategies in place to counter potential hybrid attacks from Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated during a press conference in Brussels on Monday.

Addressing concerns over potential division among allies, Rutte confidently affirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the unified stance of NATO member countries. "We have all response options ready when it comes to hybrids," Rutte declared.

Rutte emphasized that while the strategic measures may not always be publicized, they reflect the comprehensive defensive planning designed to counteract hybrid threats effectively.

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