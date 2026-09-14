NATO Allies Ready to Counter Russia's Hybrid Threats

NATO allies have numerous strategies in place to counter potential hybrid attacks from Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated during a press conference in Brussels on Monday.

Addressing concerns over potential division among allies, Rutte confidently affirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the unified stance of NATO member countries. "We have all response options ready when it comes to hybrids," Rutte declared.

Rutte emphasized that while the strategic measures may not always be publicized, they reflect the comprehensive defensive planning designed to counteract hybrid threats effectively.