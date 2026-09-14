Hong Kong Activist Sentences Spark UN Call to Overturn Jail Terms

Lengthy prison sentences handed to three Hong Kong activists who organised peaceful vigils for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have drawn criticism from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who is calling for the sentences to be overturned. The punishment of Chow Hang-Tung, Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho, together with a heavy fine imposed on an affiliated civil society organisation, has renewed concerns about the space available for peaceful public participation in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Peaceful Remembrance at the Heart of UN Concerns

The three activists organised vigils commemorating those who died in the 1989 Tiananmen Square events, giving people a way to gather peacefully and remember the victims. In its statement, the UN human rights office linked their imprisonment to broader restrictions on civic space, describing the lengthy jail terms and the financial penalty against the affiliated organisation as another regrettable outcome of a National Security Law it considers deeply flawed.

The statement places peaceful remembrance at the centre of its criticism, drawing attention to the treatment of people whose public activities included organising commemorative gatherings. Its concerns extend to the organisation punished alongside the activists, reflecting the pressure that such measures place on both individuals and the civil society groups through which people participate in public life.

Growing Restrictions on Civil Society

The UN human rights office said the case demonstrates increasing restrictions on civic space in Hong Kong since the National Security Law was passed in 2020, including harsh measures against civil society actors. Civic space encompasses the opportunities people have to come together, express their views and take part in community affairs, making the consequences of restrictions relevant to a much wider public than those directly sentenced.

The jail terms and organisational fine sit at the centre of the UN's concern about the conditions facing peaceful civic activity. For those involved in remembrance and community organising, the ability to hold gatherings and sustain an organisation is closely connected to whether people feel able to participate openly in public life.

Türk Calls for Sentences to Be Quashed

Türk called for the sentences against Chow Hang-Tung, Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho to be quashed, placing their cases at the forefront of his appeal to the authorities. He also repeated his call for the National Security Law to be brought into line with China's international human rights law obligations, connecting the treatment of the activists with the wider legal framework governing national security in Hong Kong.

His appeal seeks action on both the sentences and the law under which the UN says civic space has become increasingly restricted. The statement's central message is that the treatment of peaceful civil society actors deserves urgent attention, with the three activists' imprisonment providing a human focus for its broader concerns about rights and public participation.