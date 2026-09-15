Wedding Strike in Iran Leaves Families Dead as UN Mission Calls for Peace

A wedding celebration and a family home in southern Iran have become scenes of loss following reported US airstrikes that killed and injured civilians, including women and children, prompting the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran to demand an end to hostilities. The Mission said the attacks struck minority communities already facing discrimination and exclusion, bringing fresh suffering to families whose safety and livelihoods were under pressure before the latest violence.

Children Among Those Reportedly Killed in Residential Strikes

An airstrike hit a house in Kuhestak city, Hormozgan province, on 1 September, where wedding celebrations were reportedly taking place, according to credible reports and information obtained by the Mission. Iranian media reported that five people, including two children and a woman, were killed, with dozens more injured. The attack occurred despite US insistence that its military was not targeting civilians, raising urgent concerns about the protection of families in areas affected by the conflict.

A separate reported US airstrike on 30 July destroyed a residential home in Qeshm city in the same province, reportedly killing a man, a woman and their two-year-old son, and injuring their two other children. Mission Chair Sara Hossain described the strikes as a devastating reminder of the human cost of the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, stressing that civilians and civilian buildings must be protected throughout hostilities.

Minority Communities Face Further Loss and Insecurity

Kuhestak is predominantly Baloch, and Qeshm has a predominantly Sunni population, placing both attacks in communities whose experiences of structural discrimination and marginalisation have previously been documented by the Mission. For families in these areas, the destruction of homes and loss of relatives add to existing political and socioeconomic exclusion, deepening the hardship faced by people already struggling to meet their needs.

Mission expert Max du Plessis said repeated airstrikes causing civilian casualties raised serious questions about whether states were taking all necessary precautions to prevent civilian deaths. The Mission reminded every party of its obligations under international humanitarian law, including distinction, proportionality and precaution, and warned that failures to respect these obligations could lead to international responsibility, including for war crimes. Fellow expert Viviana Krsticevic called for detailed reviews of the events, methods and consequences of strikes affecting civilians, with truth, justice and reparations for victims central to the response.

Access to Evidence and Inclusive Peace Talks Become Urgent

Independent human rights monitors, journalists and investigators need full, unrestricted access to document what happened and preserve evidence that could support accountability, the Mission said. Continued undue restrictions on internet access and censorship of online content risk obstructing that work, limiting reporting and making it harder to establish the circumstances surrounding civilian deaths. The Mission urged Iranian authorities to respect their human rights obligations and stop unduly restricting coverage of the attacks and the digital space.

The experts renewed their appeal for UN Member States to take immediate diplomatic action to halt the conflict, reduce tensions and restart credible, good-faith dialogue covering peace, human rights and justice. They said any dialogue must include meaningful participation by women, children, young people and minorities in Iran, alongside equal participation in political and public affairs, calling on everyone with influence to act urgently to prevent further civilian suffering.