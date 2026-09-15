Russia's Relentless Campaign Amidst Negotiation Talks

Russia is unwavering in its military campaign in Ukraine, as clarified by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asserting that operations will persist amid any diplomatic discussions.

Despite numerous calls from Ukraine for a ceasefire as a foundational step towards negotiations, Russia maintains its posture of continuing the conflict.

Lavrov's comments underscore the ongoing tension between the two nations, with Russia labeling its activities as a 'special military operation' rather than a war.