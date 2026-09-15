Russia's Relentless Campaign Amidst Negotiation Talks
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the country will persist with its military efforts in Ukraine, even during potential peace talks. Despite Ukraine's demands for a ceasefire as a prerequisite for discussions, Russia remains steadfast in pursuing what it terms a 'special military operation.'
Russia is unwavering in its military campaign in Ukraine, as clarified by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asserting that operations will persist amid any diplomatic discussions.
Despite numerous calls from Ukraine for a ceasefire as a foundational step towards negotiations, Russia maintains its posture of continuing the conflict.
Lavrov's comments underscore the ongoing tension between the two nations, with Russia labeling its activities as a 'special military operation' rather than a war.
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