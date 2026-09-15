Russia's Relentless Campaign Amidst Negotiation Talks

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the country will persist with its military efforts in Ukraine, even during potential peace talks. Despite Ukraine's demands for a ceasefire as a prerequisite for discussions, Russia remains steadfast in pursuing what it terms a 'special military operation.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:20 IST
Russia's Relentless Campaign Amidst Negotiation Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is unwavering in its military campaign in Ukraine, as clarified by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asserting that operations will persist amid any diplomatic discussions.

Despite numerous calls from Ukraine for a ceasefire as a foundational step towards negotiations, Russia maintains its posture of continuing the conflict.

Lavrov's comments underscore the ongoing tension between the two nations, with Russia labeling its activities as a 'special military operation' rather than a war.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026