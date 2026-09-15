Ukraine's Tactical Strikes on Russian Infrastructure

Ukraine targeted strategic sites in Russia, including an oil refinery in Syzran, a drone production facility in Taganrog, and a drone preparation site in Oryol. Unspecified targets in the Black Sea were also hit, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 14:21 IST
Ukraine's Tactical Strikes on Russian Infrastructure
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In a bold move, Ukraine has conducted strikes on several key locations within Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that an oil refinery in Syzran was among the targets.

Furthermore, Ukraine targeted a drone production facility in Taganrog and a preparation and launch site in the Oryol region. These actions reflect a strategic focus on disrupting Russian capabilities.

Notably, Zelenskiy also mentioned attacks on unspecified targets in the Black Sea, illustrating the broad scope of Ukraine's operations. These escalations highlight the intensifying nature of the conflict.

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