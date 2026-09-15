Vivaldi Offensive: Ukraine's Bold Push in Donetsk

Ukrainian forces, under Brigadier-General Andrii Biletskyi, have initiated an 'offensive operation' called 'Vivaldi' in the Donetsk region, recapturing substantial territory from Russian forces. The operation aims to disrupt Russian logistics and regain control in the strategically significant 'fortress belt' of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:04 IST
Vivaldi Offensive: Ukraine's Bold Push in Donetsk

In a significant military maneuver, Ukrainian forces have launched an offensive operation named 'Vivaldi' in the northern part of the eastern Donetsk region. This area has been at the heart of intense conflict over the past four years, marked by fierce battles and strategic importance.

Brigadier-General Andrii Biletskyi, commanding Ukraine's defense in the region, revealed that the third army corps had successfully cleared Russian infiltrations across a 75 square kilometer area. The operation not only reclaimed additional territory but also disrupted Moscow's military logistics.

As Ukraine pushes further against Russian advancements, independent verification of territorial lines remains challenging due to the complex nature of drone warfare. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue as international envoys aim to restart stalled negotiations.

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