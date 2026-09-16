Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Joins Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Dinner

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will attend a state dinner hosted by President Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping. Huang's presence underscores Nvidia's significant role in the AI sector. Despite viewing China as a rival, Trump extends this diplomatic honor to Xi amidst rising concerns about AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 05:00 IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Joins Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Dinner
Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to attend a high-profile state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping, sources revealed on Tuesday. The meeting on September 24 in Washington will feature heavyweight discussions on AI.

Huang's presence at the dinner highlights Nvidia's influential position in advancing AI technology, as the company supplies critical chips to AI developers globally. The dinner occurs at a time of rising concerns about AI-related risks, especially with the U.S. and China leading the charge in AI development.

The state dinner is one of the most prestigious diplomatic gestures by the U.S. president, typically reserved for allied nations. President Xi's invitation is noteworthy as Trump often portrays China as a competitor. Huang, along with other tech leaders, also attended a previous dinner hosted by Xi for Trump in China.

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