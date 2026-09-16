On Wednesday, Russian drones struck a passenger bus and a train in southern Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, as reported by Ukrainian officials. This incident is the latest in Moscow's ongoing campaign against Ukraine's transport and infrastructure systems.

A photo shared by a regional governor depicted a damaged white vehicle, conveying the brutality of the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned these actions, urging stronger sanctions from the U.S. and Europe.

As the conflict between Moscow and Ukraine intensifies, transport links have become crucial. The attack claimed lives near Nikopol, and further strikes targeted a train in Mykolaiv, though no injuries were reported. Such assaults aim to disrupt logistics and civilian life, marking a severe escalation in hostilities.