U.S. Visa Restrictions Stir Diplomatic Tensions with South Africa

South Africa's foreign ministry expressed significant concern over the recent announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding new visa restrictions on some South Africans. The statement was made public on Wednesday.

The South African ministry criticized the U.S. for aligning with fringe group narratives, undermining the country's domestic policies. They emphasized that any challenges in bilateral relations require constructive dialogue through official diplomatic channels, not unilateral actions.

Past criticisms from former President Trump, accusing South Africa of racial discrimination against its white minority based on affirmative action policies, have stirred tensions. The U.S.'s new measures are ambiguous, but further steps are anticipated.