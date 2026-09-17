Wall Street Reacts to Fed's First Rate Hike in Over Three Years

US stocks swung lower mid-week as the Federal Reserve raised its primary interest rate, breaking a three-year hiatus, to counter stubbornly high inflation, largely driven by skyrocketing crude oil prices during the escalating US-Israeli war with Iran. The decision, the Fed noted, was unanimous with further tightening anticipated to help bring down inflation more swiftly.

Ryan Detrick, Carson Group's chief market strategist, remarked on the Fed's unified stance against inflation at a time when the US economy had shown strength since the last meeting, yet inflation showed little sign of easing. A robust retail sales report indicated ongoing consumer spending despite rising gas costs, reflecting an affordability squeeze.

The financial markets had been showing gains prior to the Fed's announcement, supported by a resurgence in technology stocks, while other developments such as oil prices dipping on supply reassurances from Saudi Arabia and setbacks in cryptocurrency legislation also influenced market movements.