Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates Amid Global Tensions
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in over three years amid high inflation due to the US-Israeli war on Iran. Despite stocks initially falling, tech stocks showed resilience. Oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia offered more crude cargoes, easing supply concerns amidst Middle Eastern conflicts.
In a significant monetary policy move, the Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate for the first time in more than three years. This decision, aimed at curbing persistent inflation exacerbated by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, led to a volatile stock market reaction on Wednesday.
Despite an initial downturn, tech stocks rebounded, bolstering the Nasdaq index. Meanwhile, oil prices fell due to Saudi Arabia's offer of additional crude supplies, providing some relief from potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.
Major indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones recorded noticeable losses, with energy sectors hit hardest as crude prices eased. The tech sector showed resilience, driven by a semiconductor rally, while companies like Robinhood and Boeing faced individual challenges.
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