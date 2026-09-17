Artists Rally Behind Macklemore Amid U.S. Tour Controversy

Ed Sheeran’s band and opening acts quit his U.S. tour in support of Macklemore, who was removed due to his comments on Palestine. While Sheeran clarified that the decision was not his, he emphasized his desire for non-political concerts. The incident highlights ongoing tensions over public discourse on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 08:06 IST
Artists Rally Behind Macklemore Amid U.S. Tour Controversy

Ed Sheeran's tour faces significant disruption as his band and opening acts have withdrawn in protest against the exclusion of rapper Macklemore. This move comes after Macklemore was removed from the lineup over his pro-Palestinian remarks during a recent concert.

Sheeran stated that the removal decision was not his, attributing the choice to tour organizers and stressing his wish for the concerts to remain non-political spaces. While maintaining that he is not devoid of personal opinions on the matter, Sheeran expressed a desire for his events to promote unity and joy.

The incident has drawn wider attention with various artists and public figures weighing in on the controversy, showcasing the complex dynamics between freedom of speech and the entertainment industry's involvement in global political issues.

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