Trump's Taiwan Gamble: Allies on Edge as US-China Summit Looms

With a crucial summit approaching, US allies in Asia are increasingly worried about President Donald Trump's approach to Taiwan amid relations with China. The diplomatic tightrope comes as Trump prepares to host Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

The anxiety stems from previous remarks where Trump referred to US arms sales to Taiwan as a 'negotiating chip,' raising fears of potential concessions. Despite assurances, any change in US rhetoric could embolden Beijing, impacting regional peace, say analysts and officials from Taipei to Washington.

Diplomatic pressures mount as Taipei and Tokyo attempt to influence Trump’s stance. Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung expects Xi to address Taiwan, but stresses that the US position remains unchanged. Japan is keen for Trump to adhere to established diplomatic language to ensure stability.