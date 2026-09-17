AI Rivalries Heighten Global Security Concerns at China's Defence Summit

Delegates at China's defence conference warned of the risks associated with unchecked AI development and technological rivalries, especially between China and the US. The conference highlighted the dangers of AI-driven decision-making in military systems and called for international collaboration to manage these technologies' implications on global security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 12:26 IST
AI Rivalries Heighten Global Security Concerns at China's Defence Summit
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As China's flagship defence conference concluded this week, delegates voiced alarms over the unchecked advance of artificial intelligence (AI), which many fear could exacerbate global security threats.

The forum drew attention to the ongoing division between China and the US on AI's role in military systems, emphasizing its potential to compress governmental decision-making amid public misinformation crises.

Military, diplomatic, and academic representatives from around the globe called for a cooperative international order to manage AI’s impacts, particularly as both countries lead in AI innovation.

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