AI Rivalries Heighten Global Security Concerns at China's Defence Summit

As China's flagship defence conference concluded this week, delegates voiced alarms over the unchecked advance of artificial intelligence (AI), which many fear could exacerbate global security threats.

The forum drew attention to the ongoing division between China and the US on AI's role in military systems, emphasizing its potential to compress governmental decision-making amid public misinformation crises.

Military, diplomatic, and academic representatives from around the globe called for a cooperative international order to manage AI’s impacts, particularly as both countries lead in AI innovation.