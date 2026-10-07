"Please Take Action, CM Sir!": Stalin slams TN CM Vijay over rising crime wave

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over what he termed a complete collapse of law and order in the state, highlighting a string of brutal murders and violent incidents reported within a single 24-hour span across the state. In a post on X, he compared the surging frequency of machete attacks to routine power cuts; Stalin alleged that a pervasive sense of fear now grips citizens from the capital city of Chennai to southern districts such as Madurai and Dindigul.

Stalin cited several incidents reported during the past 24 hours in Chennai, Tiruttani, Salem, Dindigul and Madurai, among other places, and questioned whether the police were carrying out adequate patrolling and monitoring of known offenders. Stalin alleged that the incidents reflected a situation in which criminals were living fearlessly while ordinary citizens were being pushed into an atmosphere of insecurity.

Among the incidents cited by him was the killing of Sathyaseelan in Mylapore. Police have registered a murder case and formed special teams to investigate the killing. Current reports said several youths were detained or arrested in connection with the case, with police probing the motive. Stalin also referred to the killing of a man in Tiruttani who, according to police reports, had allegedly lodged a complaint concerning harassment of his teenage daughter. The 41-year-old man was reportedly attacked by two masked assailants outside his house and later succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating whether the murder was linked to the earlier complaint.

He further cited the reported murder of an elderly woman, Janabai, in Salem, who he alleged was strangled at her residence during the daytime and robbed of her jewellery. The DMK leader also referred to the alleged hacking of Veerabhadran in Dindigul district after he had appeared at the Sanarpatti police station to sign bail. He questioned whether the incident indicated inadequate surveillance of persons with criminal backgrounds.

Stalin also cited a reported killing near Samayanallur in Madurai, the hacking of Shyam Sundarraj near a TASMAC outlet in Sholavandan and an alleged attempt to attack students at Ennore railway station. “North, south, west and the capital — crime incidents are rampant in every direction. Whether it is broad daylight or midnight, Tamil Nadu is drenched in blood. People are suffering in a situation where there is no safety either at home or outside,” Stalin said in his post.

He questioned the effectiveness of police patrolling and surveillance of accused persons. “Are police personnel carrying out patrols or not?” he asked, while also questioning whether the state's ‘Singappen’ special force was giving sufficient attention to women's safety.

Stalin particularly questioned the alleged lack of action in cases where people had approached police stations with complaints. “When complaints are filed at police stations and the complainants themselves become victims of murder, when will this lawlessness end?” he asked.

He also questioned whether offenders were being properly monitored, referring to the Dindigul incident as an example of what he alleged was inadequate surveillance. Stalin further accused the Chief Minister of focusing on protecting his political position rather than ensuring the safety of citizens. He said the Chief Minister, who is responsible for the police portfolio, must recognise the seriousness of the situation.

“The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is heading toward an extremely dangerous precipice day by day. The Chief Minister, who should focus on saving citizens' lives, is consumed entirely with protecting his own chair. Innocent human lives are being sacrificed as the price. The Chief Minister, who holds the home portfolio, must realize the gravity of the situation. The time for making excuses has passed. Break free from your 'Take-Action' #ShootingMode, and Please Take Action, CM Sir!” Stalin said. (ANI)