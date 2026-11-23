Leaders of the Congress Party which include Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, UP Congress Chief Aradhna Mishra, State in-charge Rajender Pal Gautam and MP Imran Masood are currently meeting with a delegation from the Samajwadi Party which includes RS MPs Ram Gopal Yadav and Rajiv Rai and LS MP Four Leader from Samajwadi Party Joind the meeting - Ram Gopal Yadav, Ikra Hasan ,Rajiv Rai and Shyam Lal pal and State leader Shyam Lal Pal. Speaking to ANI outside his residence in New Delhi, where the meeting between the two parties is being held, Pramod Tiwari said the discussions would be held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides presenting their respective assessments of constituencies and potential candidates.

"The official meeting of the alliance has begun. Representatives from both sides are sitting down to shortlist the constituencies where we are winning. We will form a government with a two-thirds majority," he told ANI. Responding to questions about the venue of the meeting, Tiwari clarified that the residence had been allotted to him by the party and that the discussions could take place at different locations on different days.

"First of all, this residence is the party's residence allotted to me. A seat-sharing meeting between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress is scheduled to take place. Today it is happening here; tomorrow it will happen somewhere else, and the day after somewhere else—we have to meet somewhere, right? So we are sitting here today," he told reporters. "And in today's meeting, it will be decided in a very cordial atmosphere--the talks on seat-sharing will be held in a very warm and affectionate atmosphere," Tiwari added.

When asked about reports that Congress had earlier submitted a list of 181 seats and whether the number had since been reduced, Tiwari said he was not part of the committee conducting the negotiations and could not comment on the details. "Look, only ask questions that I can answer. I am not even a member of that (committee), so I cannot tell you what is happening inside. You asked about the residence, and I told you--yes, the meeting is taking place here," he said.

Referring to the constituencies where the two parties have electoral prospects, Tiwari said both sides would discuss their respective assessments before reaching an understanding. He then questioned the BJP's reaction to the alliance. "I only want to say that regarding the seats we have won and the seats we can win, whatever happens, our mutual discussions will take place in a very cordial atmosphere. But I definitely want to say one thing: this is about our alliance--why is the Bharatiya Janata Party getting worked up over someone else's affair? (Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana) What problem is the Bharatiya Janata Party having?" he said.

On the number of seats Congress expected to contest, Tiwari said the alliance would arrive at a formula based on its prospects of securing a two-thirds majority. "Our number will be the one on which we win a two-thirds majority of seats. If this alliance wins and forms the government, then the discussions we will have sitting together cannot be answered in just one question, right? We will sit down. We have some facts in front of us, and they have some facts in front of them. We will both present our points and create a situation that gives a two-thirds majority," he said.

Agreeing that winnability would be a key consideration in the seat-sharing arrangement, Tiwari said, "Well, in any election that is fought, winnability is definitely the biggest factor." Taking a dig at the BJP's 'Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila De' slogan, Tiwari said the party was aware that the INDIA bloc could form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

"This is what their tongue is saying, but from the heart, they know, they know with their mind that the lotus will not bloom this time; this time the INDIA bloc will be formed in Uttar Pradesh," he said. He also criticised the BJP over its religious references in political messaging, alleging that its leaders were trying to use religion for political purposes.

"These people who steal donations, steal offerings, and rob people, these people who deceive God. We say these people are businessmen of Lord Ram. They want to do business with Lord Krishna. We are the priests of Lord Ram and Krishna, and these people are businessmen," Tiwari said. Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also arrived at Tiwari's residence ahead of the meeting and told reporters, "I'll just talk about it right now and let you know."

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said the discussions would be held seat by seat, with both parties assessing the strength of their potential candidates before reaching a consensus. "The seating arrangement will be seat by seat, with both sides sitting together to discuss each seat individually. Both parties' leadership is very clear that they have to defeat the BJP. We will make decisions with that mindset," Rai had told ANI.

He had also underlined winnability as the key criterion, saying the party to which a strong candidate belonged would be given the opportunity to field that candidate. The two-day discussions are scheduled to continue on November 23 and 24. The SP delegation includes National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, State President Shyam Lal Pal, and MPs Iqra Hasan and Rajeev Rai.

The talks follow the SP's decision to constitute a committee comprising Ram Gopal Yadav, Shyam Lal Pal, Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 elections. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticised the proposed alliance, claiming that the SP-Congress combine would fail and that the BJP-led NDA would return to power with a majority.

The 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held for all 403 seats in the state. The SP and Congress had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as part of the INDIA bloc. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while Congress secured six of the 17 seats it fielded candidates on. (ANI)