Chhattisgarh BJP vice president Prabal Pratap Singh Judev washed the feet of members of 500 families who returned to Sanatan Dharma's fold during a 'Ghar Wapsi' programme organised in Korba district. Speaking on the occasion, Judev expressed concern over religious conversions, claiming that the practice was taking place on a significant scale, including in cities.

Speaking to ANI, Judev said, "Religious conversion is taking place on a significant scale in cities as well. It was an excellent event, attended by a large number of devout individuals. During this program, 500 families who had previously undergone religious conversion took the sacred step of reconnecting with Sanatan culture. Religious conversion is a major problem.” He also welcomed the passage of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill and thanked the state government for bringing in the legislation, stating that it would ensure strict action against conversions carried out through improper means.

“I thank the leaders of my government for passing the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act. This will ensure that strict action is taken against anyone who carries out religious conversions through improper means," Judev added. Earlier this year in May, the Chhattisgarh Assembly passed the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, described by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a significant milestone for preserving the state's cultural identity and social balance, the release said.

According to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Sai said incidents of religious conversions through inducement, pressure, or misinformation targeting vulnerable sections had been affecting social harmony, and the new law would effectively curb such practices and restore balance and trust in society. The Chief Minister stated that any process of religious conversion will now have to be lawful and transparent, requiring prior intimation to the authorised officer, followed by public notice and scrutiny within a fixed timeframe, ensuring conversions take place without inducement or coercion. (ANI)