Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Umar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that the opposition alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh will remain intact, defending his party's decision to retain sitting MLAs in its initial list of five candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections, while fellow party leaders maintained that final seat-sharing decisions rest with the top leadership. Khan, who was renominated from the Behat constituency in Saharanpur district on Tuesday evening, thanked SP president Akhilesh Yadav for the ticket and deferred broader coalition questions to the leadership in Lucknow.

"First of all, I am grateful to Honourable Akhilesh Yadav sahab, who trusted us and trusted the people of Behat. And as for whatever you are asking about the alliance, I think it would be better if the people in Lucknow answer that. Everything will be fine; everyone will come together and work to contest the election; that is all I will say," Khan told ANI. Citing Yadav's prior assurance that sitting MLAs would not be displaced from their constituencies, Khan stated, "Regarding sitting MLAs, the Honourable ji has already said that sitting MLAs will not be disturbed; talks on that have already happened. And whatever ticket they have given, they must have given it after some thought, so if God wills, everything will be fine."

Reiterating that seat-sharing discussions are still underway and party cadres will abide by the leadership's final call, he added, "Talks are still going on. And secondly, whatever decision Honourable ji takes will be acceptable to all of us." Khan maintained that relinquishing a sitting MLA's seat is standardly off the table and urged joint efforts to contest the polls.

"Inshallah the alliance will continue; why wouldn't it? Within the alliance, all people, all colleagues will work together. And right now, only five tickets have been announced, and those tickets four of them are sitting MLAs. How would the party give away a sitting MLA's seat? That is what talks are going on about. If God wills, everyone will work together to fight [the election], and there doesn't seem to be anything, in my view, that would make anyone feel bad or be a matter of offence. Everyone will work together properly." Echoing the stance that final seat-sharing equations rest solely with the senior leadership, Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari affirmed that party workers will back whatever consensus is reached between Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“I am a very small-level worker. This is a matter for the level of respected Rahul Gandhi ji, respected Akhilesh Yadav ji. Whatever decision they make together through mutual agreement, we will accept it. No matter what decision they make, as soon as they make it, it is their subject,” Yadav told reporters. The remarks come amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party leader and Saharanpur candidate Ashu Malik on Wednesday said he was not aware of the details of the ongoing seat-sharing discussions between Congress and the SP for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that party leaders would abide by the decision of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. "I am not aware of what Congress is saying, nor do I have any information about who was present at that meeting. Based on what I read from our National President, 26 winnable seats had been finalised, and the process would continue in a sensible manner," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the SP has offered 26 seats to Congress in the initial round of discussions. However, the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to party sources. Congress sources said on Tuesday that the alliance between the two parties remained intact and that seat-sharing arrangements were expected to be finalised in upcoming meetings. The next meeting is likely to take place on November 27, sources said.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked Congress to identify more potential constituencies beyond the 26 seats on its priority list for further discussions. He had also called for consensus candidates under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework, stressing that the alliance should focus on candidates' prospects of winning rather than the division of seats. The SP has announced five candidates in its first list for the 2027 Assembly elections. Umar Ali Khan has been named for Behat, Ashu Malik for Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan for Kairana, Mehboob Ali for Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi for Lalitpur.

The Samajwadi Party is seeking a political comeback in 2027 after defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 state polls, which the two parties contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested. The two parties subsequently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together under the INDIA bloc, where the SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, and the Congress won six of its 17 contested seats in the state. (ANI)