Samajwadi Party (SP) MP SP Singh Patel on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions for the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, claiming that the party neither has "strong candidates" nor a "public support" base in the state and should accept the 26 seats offered to it under the alliance. Defending the SP's decision to announce its first list of five candidates while negotiations with the Congress were still underway, Patel said the move was necessary to give candidates sufficient time to reach out to voters, meet people and work on electoral rolls.

"Our National President has taken a very sound decision by announcing these five candidates, and I welcome it," Patel told ANI, adding that the election process had already been delayed and it was necessary to move things forward. On the Congress staking a claim to the Saharanpur seat, Patel said the SP had already announced candidates for two seats in the district, and the Congress would get other seats falling within its share.

"If two seats in Saharanpur have been declared, what is the problem? There are other seats there too; they will get whatever falls into their share. A list of 26 seats has been released where we are prepared to field candidates as part of the alliance. Let them name their candidates—we have already declared ours," he said. Taking a dig at the Congress over its claims in western Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand, the SP MP asserted that the party lacked electoral strength across the state and would have to rely on the Samajwadi Party to secure victories.

"No, the Congress isn't strong anywhere. They aren't strong anywhere in Uttar Pradesh. They will only be able to cross the river by leaning on the Samajwadi Party—that is all there is to it. The Congress should accept whatever number of seats it is allocated within the alliance and announce its candidates accordingly," Patel said. Reacting to Congress leader Imran Masood's remarks on seat-sharing and his objection to the use of the term "begging", Patel said the number of seats allocated to a party was determined by its past electoral performance.

"On one hand, you project yourself as a formidable and prominent leader, yet on the other, you start talking about 'begging'—this is hardly appropriate. Regarding seat-sharing: the number of seats you receive is determined by your past vote share," he said. He further questioned the Congress's demand for 100 to 125 seats, pointing out that the party had only two MLAs in Uttar Pradesh.

"When you have only two MLAs, yet you demand 100 or 125—that is a gross exaggeration; it's an unreasonable overstatement. Given that you only have two MLAs, the number of seats you are being offered is actually quite generous," Patel said. On the Congress reportedly seeking more than 100 seats while the discussions appeared to have stalled at 26, Patel said the party should accept the offer, which he described as a substantial increase from its previous electoral strength.

"If they have been offered 26 seats—from which they could potentially win 12 or 13—they should accept it gladly. It represents a substantial increase—a significant jump from just two seats—so they should accept it with pleasure," he said. Asked whether the Congress lacked sufficiently strong candidates to justify its demand for more seats, Patel said, "They neither have strong candidates nor do they have a base of public support. And when there is no public support, what can the candidates possibly do? The reality is that the people in Uttar Pradesh know Akhilesh-ji."

He further described the Congress as being on the margins of Uttar Pradesh politics, saying the party could secure only a few seats if it contested as part of an alliance with the SP. "I don't really recognise the Congress; they are effectively on the margins. The only thing is that if they contest as part of an alliance, they might secure a few seats—that's about it," he said. On the Congress staking a claim to Amethi and Rae Bareli, Patel asserted that the majority of seats in both constituencies should go to the SP, pointing out that the party had sitting MLAs there while the Congress did not.

"Naturally, the party that holds the sitting MLA seats should get them. Furthermore, our own party workers and other leaders have done excellent work, and they deserve to be considered. Therefore, in both Rae Bareli and Amethi, the majority—or rather, almost all—of the seats should go to the Samajwadi Party," he said. Responding to the BJP's criticism of disagreements within the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing, Patel said similar differences existed within the ruling alliance as well.

"There is infighting within their own ranks, too. Even among the parties in their alliance, there is a fierce struggle over seat-sharing—this is happening everywhere. The situation is similar on their side as well. Here, we have only one party [in our alliance], whereas they have several parties, and everyone is demanding more and more seats—so, nothing has been finalised on their end either," he said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the SP-Congress alliance a "thug-bandhan", alleging that it comprised goons, criminals, corrupt people and rioters. He claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh would continue to support the BJP and asserted that the party would form the government in the state for a third consecutive term with an overwhelming majority.

"Whether they contest as an alliance or separately, they will lose regardless. These people in this 'thug-bandhan' cannot stop the BJP's lotus from blooming," Maurya said. Reacting to the SP announcing candidates amid ongoing negotiations, Maurya said the developments would have no impact on the BJP's electoral prospects. "This is an ailment specific to the SP and Congress, not the BJP. It is evident that the SP and Congress are suffering from this 'malady,' but we are completely unaffected by it," he said.

Maurya also accused the SP of practising Muslim appeasement and alleged that the party wanted to bring back riots and strengthen the influence of criminals and the mafia in Uttar Pradesh. He urged voters to support the BJP-led NDA alliance, claiming that voting for the lotus symbol would ensure the state's safety. Asked whether the SP was fighting the Congress or the BJP, Maurya said those raising the question should seek clarification from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He further accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of engaging in political theatrics by invoking PDA, visiting Ayodhya, raising the Mathura issue and opposing religious discourses by Bageshwar Baba. Maurya alleged that Yadav was "anti-Hindu" and urged him to join in religious slogans raised by the BJP. "When we say 'Jai Shri Ram,' we invite Shri Akhilesh Yadav to also say 'Jai Shri Ram.' If we say 'Jai Shri Krishna,' then Akhilesh Yadav ji, you too can say 'Jai Shri Krishna.' If we say 'Radhe Radhe, let the lotus bloom,' then he could say 'Radhe Radhe, let the bicycle get a flat tyre, Maurya said. (ANI)