Amid open friction between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP has stepped up criticism of the INDIA bloc's alliance conduct with Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday, saying that "friendly fights" are likely between the bloc's members ahead of the polls and that it will ultimately bear the consequences, after the SP announced candidates while seat-sharing talks with the Congress were still underway. Speaking to ANI, Paswan accused INDIA bloc parties of repeatedly "insulting" each other and not adhering to the ethics of a coalition, pointing to the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, where he said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) began announcing candidates while discussions were still underway.

"The INDIA bloc has consistently engaged in insulting one another and violating the norms of coalition ethics. A pattern has emerged among them; for instance, in Bihar, a regional party, the RJD, began announcing candidates even while discussions were still underway, which ultimately proved detrimental to the INDIA bloc during the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. I believe the same pattern is repeating itself here: discussions are ongoing, yet candidates are being announced. We will likely end up seeing 'friendly fights,' and ultimately, it is the INDIA bloc itself that will suffer the consequences," he said. Paswan's remarks come amid open friction between the SP and Congress over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP has announced five candidates and named 26 seats as its "starting point" for Congress, drawing objections from Congress MP Imran Masood, who said the party was "not beggars."

SP MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel hit back, saying Congress should accept whatever seats it is allocated, which prompted Masood to claim that Patel only became an MP because of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Patel advised the Congress MP to not make "provocative remarks", asserting that both parties benefited from the alliance, underlining the very purpose of a tie-up. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to party sources.

Congress sources said on Tuesday that the alliance between the two parties remained intact and that seat-sharing arrangements were expected to be finalised in upcoming meetings. The next meeting is likely to take place on November 27, sources said. Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked Congress to identify more potential constituencies beyond the 26 seats on its priority list for further discussions. He had also called for consensus candidates under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework, stressing that the alliance should focus on candidates' prospects of winning rather than the division of seats.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which the two parties contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested. The two parties subsequently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together under the INDIA bloc. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won six of the 17 seats it contested in the state. (ANI)