Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday expressed disappointment over the DMK allegedly setting conditions to support the Delimitation Bill in Parliament, describing the move as an abdication of responsibility towards the people of Tamil Nadu. Speaking ahead of the continuation of the unprorogued Monsoon Session, sitting from November 30 to December 3, Tharoor warned that no true Dravidian supporter of the DMK would accept the party's alleged stance of agreeing to a proportional increase in seats for Tamil Nadu.

Citing the example of a company, Tharoor asserted that the proportional increase argument is a very specious one, asserting that if the DMK had fallen into the BJP's trap, it was not thinking for itself as it should be. "I'm very disappointed. I think the DMK has been a very strong voice in the past for the rights of states. In fact, the DMK was in power till this year, and they won't allow the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to come in Tamil Nadu because they refused to allow Delhi to teach Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Now, such a party to surrender on the specious grounds that the increase is proportionate, without looking at the larger agenda of the BJP behind it, is, I think, an abdication of responsibility to the people in whose name they claim to speak. I am disappointed. I have many friends in the DMK," he said.

"I have had very good working relations with them over the years, but the stand that they are reportedly taking is not something that any true Dravidian supporter of the DMK is going to welcome. Let me add one more thing. This proportional increase argument is a very specious one. Let's say you're a Managing Director of a company and you are paying yourself Rs 2 lakhs and your driver has a salary of 20,000, a proportion of 10 to 1. You announce a 50% increase for everybody. Your salary goes up to Rs 3 lakhs; your driver goes up to 30,000. Are you not very much better off? The proportion is still the same, 10 to 1. But you have so much more money, so many more disposable assets, so much more you can do. The same thing is what the BJP is trying to achieve. And if the DMK has fallen into that trap, then they're not thinking for themselves as they should be," said Tharoor. Tharoor's remarks came amid indications that the DMK is willing to back the BJP-led Union government's proposed delimitation bill if Tamil Nadu's current share of roughly 7.2 per cent of Lok Sabha seats is guaranteed. The DMK had earlier resisted delimitation out of concern that relying on the 2027 census could shrink Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.

Meanwhile, the political attention is focused on the government's move to revive its delimitation-linked constitutional amendment and legislative package, after an earlier attempt fell short of the required two-thirds majority in April 2026. Under the proposed framework, the Lok Sabha's maximum strength would expand from 543 to up to 850 seats, paving the way to implement the 33% women's quota under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. On November 27, the Union Cabinet cleared a revised delimitation plan envisaging a 50% seat increase across states while keeping current inter-state representation ratios frozen until 2051. (ANI)