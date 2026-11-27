Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday reviewed the performance of 16 departments during the second phase of the initiative launched to conduct high-level meetings for a comprehensive review of the work undertaken by various state government departments under this year's budget. In this regard, he held a series of meetings throughout the day with the senior secretaries and heads of the respective departments.

According to the CMO, Patel conducted a detailed review of the functioning of the Finance, Roads and Buildings, Urban Development, Agriculture and Cooperation, Industries, Food and Civil Supplies, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Tribal Development Departments before noon. In the post-lunch session, he reviewed seven other departments: Ports, Forests and Environment, Science and Technology, Women and Child Development, Revenue, Sports, Youth Services and Cultural Activities, and Climate Change.

Through presentations, the Chief Minister obtained detailed information on the ongoing activities of all these departments, their progress against the budgetary targets and their achievements, and provided necessary guidance. These meetings were also attended by Chief Secretary MK Das, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretaries of the Finance Department and other concerned departments, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Vikrant Pandey, and Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Earlier, on the occasion of Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas (Constitution Pride Day), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to the statue of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, at Central Vista in Gandhinagar. On this occasion, Patel paid heartfelt homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar for his invaluable contribution to nation-building and his historic role in strengthening the foundations of Indian democracy. Through his tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, the Chief Minister conveyed the message of social equality, urging everyone to imbibe Babasaheb's thoughts and ideals and remain committed to building a strong, prosperous and egalitarian India.

On this occasion, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Pradyuman Vaja, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Kanti Amrutiya, Mayor of Gandhinagar Rupsing Thakor, MLA Ritaben Patel, City Organisation President Ashish Dave, Standing Committee Chairman Mahendra Patel and other office-bearers were also present and paid floral tributes. (ANI)